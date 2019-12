Later today, Meshuggah members Tomas Haake and Jens Kidman will be hosting a live Q&A with fans to discuss the band's upcoming new album, Koloss. The chat will take place at 3:30 P.M. EST in Nuclear Blast's Streaming Room.

Koloss, Meshuggah's eighth studio album, is due out March 27 via Nuclear Blast.

The band recently flew down to Southern California to take part in a special listening party at this year's NAMM. You can check out a photo gallery from the event here.