Meshuggah: New Track Appears Online

A new Meshuggah song has apparently "leaked" online and is available for streaming below.

I say "leaked" because apparently the domain of the website that uploaded the track, iamaleak.com, is registered to Meshuggah's management (thanks Got-Djent.)

The track was found through a cryptic message that appeared online yesterday:

"the ophidian whispered those who seek shall be rewarded….

  • a sonic declaration of spIte And resentMent
  • its resonAnce grinding to dust our souls
  • the twine of revenge tightLy strung
  • its subharmonics thE undoing of All

and for those who asK for my name? / dotcom"

The track is, of course, taken from Meshuggah's new album, Koloss, which is due out March 27 via Nuclear Blast.