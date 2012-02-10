Meshuggah: New Track Appears Online

A new Meshuggah song has apparently "leaked" online and is available for streaming below.

I say "leaked" because apparently the domain of the website that uploaded the track, iamaleak.com, is registered to Meshuggah's management (thanks Got-Djent.)

The track was found through a cryptic message that appeared online yesterday:

"the ophidian whispered those who seek shall be rewarded….

a sonic declaration of spIte And resentMent

its resonAnce grinding to dust our souls

the twine of revenge tightLy strung

its subharmonics thE undoing of All

and for those who asK for my name? / dotcom"

The track is, of course, taken from Meshuggah's new album, Koloss, which is due out March 27 via Nuclear Blast.