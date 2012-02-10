Meshuggah: New Track Appears Online

A new Meshuggah song has apparently "leaked" online and is available for streaming below.
I say "leaked" because apparently the domain of the website that uploaded the track, iamaleak.com, is registered to Meshuggah's management (thanks Got-Djent.)
The track was found through a cryptic message that appeared online yesterday:
"the ophidian whispered those who seek shall be rewarded….
- a sonic declaration of spIte And resentMent
- its resonAnce grinding to dust our souls
- the twine of revenge tightLy strung
- its subharmonics thE undoing of All
and for those who asK for my name? / dotcom"
The track is, of course, taken from Meshuggah's new album, Koloss, which is due out March 27 via Nuclear Blast.