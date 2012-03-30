Meshuggah Premiere Music Video for "Break These Bones Whose Sinews Gave It Motion"

Swedish progressive metal band Meshuggah have just unveiled a new performance video for their song "Break These Bones Whose Sinews Gave It Motion." Check it out below.

The trippy video makes a lot more sense when you know that the band were under the influence when it was being filmed. "We were high on tacos and sodas when we recorded this video," said vocalist Jens Kidman.

"Break These Bones Whose Sinews Gave It Motion" is taken from the band's new album, Koloss, which was released earlier this week on Nuclear Blast.