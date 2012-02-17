Meshuggah Streaming Another New Track, "Do Not Look Down"

Meshuggah have just posted another track off their new album, Koloss. Listen to "Do Not Look Down" below, or over at Nuclear Blast's webstore.

"It sounds organic, more visceral," drummer Tomas Haake recently told MSN of the band's new album. "And for some weird reason that kind of makes it even more brutal."

Koloss, the follow-up to 2008's obZen, is set for release on March 26 via Nuclear Blast.

The following month, the band will kick off a headlining North American tour with Baroness and Decapitated. You can get all the dates for the tour here.MESHUGGAH - Do Not Look Down by NuclearBlastRecords