Meshuggah Announce 2012 Tour Dates with Baroness, Decapitated

Another long-rumored tour for 2012 has been confirmed, as Meshuggah will be hitting the road with Baroness and Decapitated starting in late April.

We first got wind of the tour when drummer Tomas Haake mentioned it in a live chat about the band's new album, Koloss. (Watch the chat here. "

"We’re really stoked to be coming back again!," said Haake. "A new album and two really awesome bands to join us on our trek across the U.S. and Canada!There’s one word that comes to mind: Sweeeet!”

I think Decapitated frontman Vogg best sums everyone's feelings towards this tour, saying: "FUCK YEAH! DECAPITATED with MESHUGGAH! We’re so proud and happy to be part of this amazing tour! It will be a huge honor to share one stage with such a great fuckin’ band! Cannot wait!"

Meshuggah 2012 Tour Dates w/ Baroness, Decapitated:

4/29/12 House of Blues - Houston, TX

4/30/12 House of Blues - Dallas, TX

5/01/12 Emo’s - Austin, TX

5/03/12 Marquee Theatre - Tempe, AZ

5/04/12 House of Blues - Anaheim, CA

5/05/12 House of Blues - Hollywood, CA

5/06/12 The Fillmore - San Francisco, CA

5/08/12 Commodore Ballroom - Vancouver, B.C. - CANADA

5/09/12 Showbox Sodo - Seattle, WA

5/11/12 Odgen Theatre - Denver, CO

5/13/12 First Avenue - Minneapolis, MN

5/15/12 House of Blues - Chicago, IL

5/16/12 St. Andrews Hall - Detroit, MI

5/17/12 Sound Academy - Toronto, ON - CANADA

5/18/12 Theatre of the Living Arts - Philadelphia, PA

5/19/12 Palladium - Worcester, MA

5/20/12 Olympia de Montreal - Montreal, QUE - CANADA

5/22/12 The Fillmore - Silver Springs, MD

5/23/12 Terminal 5 – New York, NY