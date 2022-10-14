This guitar-toting, metal-themed puppet act brings circle pits to the youth

Open up this fucking pit (opens in new tab) – except, watch your mouth! There are youngsters in the crowd who don't need to hear that kind of language.

We're not talking about a hypothetical scene involving brave parents at a metal gig, we're, of course, talking about the scene at a typical Bullicio Puppets show.

Bullicio Puppets, you see, are a Chilean puppet act that brings the creative, heartwarming and child-friendly sounds of classic metal to young ears. Their most prominent member is "Jack Distortion," who has an Instagram page where you can behold for yourself the chaotic scenes of a typical Bullicio Puppets gig.

Jack Distortion even has a bit of an electric guitar collection. Here he is playing a Washburn, and here, he's using a Jackson V, rather than his usual Gibson. Hell, he even found himself a Frankenstein replica for this performance of Van Halen's You Really Got Me, filmed at the birthday party of a young rocker named Josefa. Teach 'em the different kinds of guitars while they're young, eh?

Though based in Chile, Bullicio Puppets have performed around the world, including at England's Download Festival in 2019 and Rockfest Barcelona that same year.

Bullicio Puppets have also filmed a number of Jack Distortion-starring music videos, including a tribute to the late Chuck Schuldiner featuring Death's Scavenger of Human Sorrow.

We especially have to respect the rock-solid circle pit form on display from the audience during the Puppets' explosive "version" of Slipknot's People = Shit below. Just don't tell the youngsters the real name of the song, ok?

For more on Bullicio Puppets, visit the act's Facebook page.