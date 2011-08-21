Metallica and Lou Reed Album Given Name, More Details Revealed

The collaborative album between Metallica and Lou Reed, set for release on November 1, will be titled Lulu according to loureedmetallica.com.

The first post on the website reads:

"Lulu was inspired by German expressionist writer Frank Wededkind's plays 'Earth Spirit' and 'Pandora's Box,' which tell a story of a young abused dancer's life and relationships and are now collectively known as the 'Lulu Plays.' Since their publication in the early 1900's, the plays have been the inspiration for a silent film ('Pandora's Box,' 1929), an opera, and countless other creative endeavors. Originally the lyrics and musical landscape were sketched out by Lou for a theatrical production, but after coming together with the 'Tallica boys for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame concerts in New York in 2009 all guilty parties knew they wanted to make more music together. Lou was inspired enough by that performance to recently ask the band to join him in taking his theatrical 'Lulu' piece to the next level and so starting in early May of this year we were all camped out recording at HQ studios in Northern California, bringing us to today and ten complete songs."

"We can't wait to share this music and the whole experience with you. Please visit us often... we'll be posting updates on a frequent basis."