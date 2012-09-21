Metallica Announce 2009 Quebec City World Magnetic Concerts DVD, Invite Fans to Choose Setlist

Metallica have announced an early Christmas present for their fans — a two-disc DVD featuring a combination of their two 2009 World Magnetic concerts from Quebec City. It's scheduled to be released in December.
As an added bonus, they're asking their fans to vote on the setlist for the package. Here’s the official press release:
“Happy September... we've got an early Christmas present for you! As we get ready to head back into the studio, we thought we would round out the Death Magnetic experience with the DVD/Blu-Ray release of the two nights we filmed in Quebec City way back in the fall of 2009.
"We were in the thick of the World Magnetic tour at that time and thought it would be cool to invite our friend Wayne Isham out to capture the shows, so while we were getting ready to film the 3D movie and all the other shenanigans we've been up to since then, Wayne and his team have been quietly editing and working with our team of next level audio engineers. The resulting two disc set will be ready in early December of this year with all the details coming very soon. However, we need your help now!”
“As we mentioned before, we played two shows ... we would like YOU to pick which setlist is the main feature with the remaining songs not played in the setlist that you choose appearing later on the disc in the "extras" section.”
“It's simple — just vote for setlist one or setlist two before 9 a.m. PDT Monday, September 24, and whichever setlist gets the most votes will be our "main feature."
Check out both setlists here and cast your vote at Metallica’s official website.
October 31, 2009, at Colisée Pepsi in Quebec City
- 01. That Was Just Your Life
- 02. The End Of The Line
- 03. For Whom The Bell Tolls
- 04. Holier Than Thou
- 05. One
- 06. Broken, Beat And Scarred
- 07. Cyanide
- 08. Sad But True
- 09. Turn the Page
- 10. All Nightmare Long
- 11. The Day That Never Comes
- 12. Master Of Puppets
- 13. Damage, Inc.
- 14. Nothing Else Matters
- 15. Enter Sandman
- Encore:
- 16. Breadfan
- 17. Phantom Lord
- 18. Seek and Destroy
November 1, 2009, at Colisée Pepsi in Quebec City
01. That Was Just Your Life
02. The End Of The Line
03. The Four Horsemen
04. The Shortest Straw
05. One
06. Broken, Beat And Scarred
07. My Apocalypse
08. Sad But True
09. Welcome Home (Sanitarium)
10. The Judas Kiss
11. The Day That Never Comes
12. Master Of Puppets
13. Battery
14. Nothing Else Matters
15. Enter Sandman
Encore:
16. Killing Time
17. Whiplash
18. Seek and Destroy