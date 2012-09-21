Metallica Announce 2009 Quebec City World Magnetic Concerts DVD, Invite Fans to Choose Setlist

Metallica have announced an early Christmas present for their fans — a two-disc DVD featuring a combination of their two 2009 World Magnetic concerts from Quebec City. It's scheduled to be released in December.

As an added bonus, they're asking their fans to vote on the setlist for the package. Here’s the official press release:

“Happy September... we've got an early Christmas present for you! As we get ready to head back into the studio, we thought we would round out the Death Magnetic experience with the DVD/Blu-Ray release of the two nights we filmed in Quebec City way back in the fall of 2009.

"We were in the thick of the World Magnetic tour at that time and thought it would be cool to invite our friend Wayne Isham out to capture the shows, so while we were getting ready to film the 3D movie and all the other shenanigans we've been up to since then, Wayne and his team have been quietly editing and working with our team of next level audio engineers. The resulting two disc set will be ready in early December of this year with all the details coming very soon. However, we need your help now!”

“As we mentioned before, we played two shows ... we would like YOU to pick which setlist is the main feature with the remaining songs not played in the setlist that you choose appearing later on the disc in the "extras" section.”

“It's simple — just vote for setlist one or setlist two before 9 a.m. PDT Monday, September 24, and whichever setlist gets the most votes will be our "main feature."

Check out both setlists here

October 31, 2009, at Colisée Pepsi in Quebec City

01. That Was Just Your Life

02. The End Of The Line

03. For Whom The Bell Tolls

04. Holier Than Thou

05. One

06. Broken, Beat And Scarred

07. Cyanide

08. Sad But True

09. Turn the Page

10. All Nightmare Long

11. The Day That Never Comes

12. Master Of Puppets

13. Damage, Inc.

14. Nothing Else Matters

15. Enter Sandman

Encore:

16. Breadfan

17. Phantom Lord

18. Seek and Destroy

November 1, 2009, at Colisée Pepsi in Quebec City

01. That Was Just Your Life

02. The End Of The Line

03. The Four Horsemen

04. The Shortest Straw

05. One

06. Broken, Beat And Scarred

07. My Apocalypse

08. Sad But True

09. Welcome Home (Sanitarium)

10. The Judas Kiss

11. The Day That Never Comes

12. Master Of Puppets

13. Battery

14. Nothing Else Matters

15. Enter Sandman

Encore:

16. Killing Time

17. Whiplash

18. Seek and Destroy