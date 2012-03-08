Metallica Announce Suicidal Tendencies, Sepultura and More for Orion Music + More Festival

Metallica have just announced several additions to their Orion Music + More festival, including Suicidal Tendencies and Sepultura.

Both bands will be taking part in a special stage dedicated to metal and punk, appropriately titled "Damage Inc." The stage will also feature: Torche, Red Fang, Black Tusk, Landmine Marathon and Thy Will Be Done.

On top of that, comedian Jim Breuer's Heavy Metal Comedy Tour has also been added to the main stage.

Bands previously announced for the festival, which will take place on June 23 and 24 in Atlantic City, New Jersey, include: Arctic Monkeys, Avenged Sevenfold, Modest Mouse, The Gaslight Anthem, Cage The Elephant, Fucked Up, Best Coast, Hot Snakes, Titus Andronicus, Gary Clark Jr., Lucero, Roky Erickson, The Black Angels, The Sword, A Place to Bury Strangers and Liturgy.

"Metallica has invited 22+ of their favorite artists from across the music and comedy spectrum to the inaugural Orion Music + More," says an official statement. "More than just music, the festival will also feature a lifestyle element showcasing the band's individual interests - and allowing fans to interact directly with each of the band members."

I don't know about anyone else, but with Mike Muir and Robert Trujillo in the same arena, I've got my fingers crossed for at least one Infectious Grooves song.