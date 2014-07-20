Metallica Bloopers: Outtakes from ESPN SportsCenter Commercial — Video

Of course you remember Metallica's new SportsCenter commercial, which was posted pretty much everywhere on July 14.

Well, the folks at ESPN have posted the sequel! Actually, it's just the blooper reel from the commercial shoot, but it's pretty damn funny. It's also a minute longer than the actual commercial!

Check it out below — and be sure to tell us your favorite line!

If you missed the original commercial, you can find it here. And speaking of things that sound like ESPN, don't forget to read about ESP Guitars' new limited-edition 'Ride the Lightning' guitar, which was introduced at the Summer NAMM Show in Nashville last week.