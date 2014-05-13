Metallica Cover Ozzy Osbourne, The Beatles and Deep Purple at MusiCares MAP Fund Benefit —Video

Last night, Metallica played a four-song acoustic set at a MusiCares MAP Fund benefit concert at Club Nokia in Los Angeles.

This year's event honored Ozzy Osbourne and Village Studios owner/CEO Jeff Greenberg. Besides Metallica, the evening featured performances by Keb’Mo — and Slash, who joined Osbourne and his touring band onstage.

Below, you can check out videos of three of the four songs Metallica played, including the Beatles' "In My Life," Deep Purple's "When a Blind Man Cries" and Osbourne's "Diary of a Madman." The band also performed a cover of Rare Earth's "I Just Want To Celebrate."

“We are so proud to be a part of the 10th annual MusiCares MAP Fund benefit concert," Metallica said in a statement. "It’s no secret Ozzy has been a major presence throughout our entire lives and we are so humbled and honored to be with Ozzy for this special evening.”