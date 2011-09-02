Metallica, Lou Reed Project Now Has Cover Art

The upcoming Metallica/Lou Reed album, Lulu, now has cover art, which you can check out below.

Lou Reed describes Lulu as: "a set of extended songs inspired by German expressionist Frank Wedekind's early 20th century plays Earth Spirit and Pandora's Box (much admired by Freud). The plays, originally published in 1904 and set in Germany, Paris and London in the 1890s, whirl between the points of view of Lulu, an inverted-Eve-like cipher-mirror of desire and abuse, and the people who fall desperately in love with her. Then she meets Jack The Ripper..."

Lulu is set for release on November 1 through Warner Bros.