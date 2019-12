The gang over at MetallicaTV has posted official, pro-hot video from the band's July 11 show in Warsaw, Poland.

The footage, which you can watch below, shows the band rehearsing and then performing "For Whom the Bell Tolls" and "The Call of Ktulu" at the actual show.

The Basel show was one of the final shows of the band's "By Request" European tour, which ended July 13 in Istanbul, Turkey.