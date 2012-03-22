Metallica Post "Disposable Heroes" Video from 'Three Nights in Mexico City' DVD

Later this year, Metallica will take a "colossal" new stage setup down to Mexico City, where they played three sold-out shows Foro Sol Stadium back in 2009 during the touring cycle for Death Magnetic.

During that '09 run, the band filmed the concert DVD Orgullo, Pasión, y Gloria: Tres Noches en la Ciudad de México, which features the band playing to more than 150,000 fans.

To promote the DVD, the band just posted a stunning performance clip of the Master of Puppets classic "Disposable Heroes" from the disc, and you can watch it below.

Metallica will headline both nights of their own music festival, Orion Music + More, on June 23 and 24 in Atlantic City, New Jersey.