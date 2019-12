Metallica have posted another official performance video over at MetallicaTV.

This time, it's a clip of "Sad But True" from their August 21 show in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Of course, since the video is about 18 minutes long, there's a whole lot more going on.

In fact, the video's first 12 minutes show the band rehearsing in the Tuning Room. At around the 12:04 mark, the action shifts to the stage at Stadium Merdeka, where they launch into "Sad But True," a track from the Black Album.