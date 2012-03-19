Metallica Post Second Trailer for Orion Music + More Festival

Metallica have posted a second trailer for the Orion Music + More festival, their very own music fest set to take place on June 23 and 24 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Watch it below.

Last week, it was announced that frontman James Hetfield would be personally curating a classic car and motorcycle show at the festival, which will feature "over 300 customs, hot rods, muscle cars and motorcycles."

You can check out video of James talking about the show here.

Metallica will, naturally, be headlining both nights of their festival, playing Ride the Lightning in its entirety one night and 1991's Black Album the next.

Other bands set to appear include: Arctic Monkeys, Avenged Sevenfold, Modest Mouse, The Gaslight Anthem, Cage The Elephant, Fucked Up, Best Coast, Hot Snakes, Titus Andronicus, Gary Clark Jr., Lucero, Roky Erickson, The Black Angels, The Sword, A Place to Bury Strangers, Liturgy, Suicidal Tendencies, Sepultura, Black Tusk,Torche, Red Fang, Landmine Marathon and Thy Will Be Done.