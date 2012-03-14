James Hetfield to Curate Custom Car and Motorcycle Show at Orion Music + More Festival

When Metallica announced their Orion Music + More festival, they said the festival would incorporate elements of the band members' personalities.

The word's still out on a wave pool for Kirk and Robert, but it has been announced that James Hetfield will be personally curating a custom car and motorcycle show at the festival, which will include "over 300 customs, hot rods, muscle cars and motorcycles" on display all weekend.

You can watch video of Hetfield discussing the show below.

The band also recently announced the addition of a punk/thrash stage, set to feature Suicidal Tendencies, Sepultura, Black Tusk,Torche, Red Fang, Landmine Marathon and Thy Will Be Done.

Main stage acts announced so far include: Arctic Monkeys, Avenged Sevenfold, Modest Mouse, The Gaslight Anthem, Cage The Elephant, Fucked Up, Best Coast, Hot Snakes, Titus Andronicus, Gary Clark Jr., Lucero, Roky Erickson, The Black Angels, The Sword, A Place to Bury Strangers and Liturgy.

Metallica will headline both nights of the festival, playing Ride the Lightning in its entirety one night, and the Black album the other.

The festival will take place on June 23 and 24 in Atlantic City, New Jersey.