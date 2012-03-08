Metallica Post Trailer for Orion Music + More Festival

Metallica have released an official trailer for their upcoming music festival, Orion Music + More, which is set to take place June 23 and 24 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Watch below.

Earlier today, the band announced the addition of a punk/thrash stage called "Damage Inc." to the festival, which will include performances from Suicidal Tendencies, Black Tusk, Red Fang, Sepultura and Landmind Marathon.

The festival's two nights will be headlined by Metallica, who will play Ride the Lightning in its entirety one night and 1991's Black Album the second. Other mainstage performers include Avenged Sevenfold, Arctic Monkeys, Gary Clark Jr., Liturgy, and Modest Mouse.