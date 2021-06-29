Metallica share previously unreleased Take 36 of Sad But True from their forthcoming Black Album reissue

In a bid to ramp up hype for the 30th-anniversary reissue of their 1991 self-titled album, also known as the Black Album, Metallica have release a previously unheard version of Sad But True – a song that helped establish them as future stadium headliners.

Sad But True (Take 36) was initially recorded on February 5, 1991, and is set to feature as part of the deluxe remaster's Rough & Alternate Mixes CD, which is set for release on September 10 via the band's own Blackened Recordings label.

This follows the initial announcement of the box set last week, which is now arguably one of the most anticipated remasters of all time. The mammoth limited-edition collection will feature a double vinyl LP, picture disc, three live LPs, 14 CDs, demos, interviews and live shows, six DVDs, behind the scenes peeks, official videos and a commendable amount of merchandise, including tour laminates, lyric sheets and a Metallica lanyard.

Alongside this release comes a second album, The Metallica Blacklist, which features a whopping 53 artists, who each offer their own take on the iconic songs that directly influenced them. This includes covers from Miley Cyrus, Corey Taylor, Weezer, Biffy Clyro, Volbeat, IDLES, Royal Blood and dozens more.

All profits from this massive collaborative tribute record will be split between charities of the artists choice and Metallica’s All Within My Hands Foundation, which works with a cross-section of national and local charities.

You can watch the first of many covers from the album in the video below, which sees Miley Cyrus, Elton John, Yo Yo Ma, WATT, Metallica’s Robert Trujillo and Chad Smith from Red Hot Chili Peppers performing their rendition of Nothing Else Matters.

Both Metallica’s Black Album remaster and The Metallica Blacklist are available for preorder now ahead of their September 10 release.

In other 'tallica news, St. Vincent's dark reimagining of Sad But True has also dropped today.