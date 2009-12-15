Metallica, Slayer, Megadeth and Anthrax to Share Stages Together in 2010

Metallica, Slayer, Megadeth and Anthrax will play together for the first time in history, at the June 2010 Sonisphere festivals in Poland and the Czech Republic.

Says Lars Ulrich of Metallica, "Who would have thought that more than 25 years after its inception, thrash metal's big 4 would not only still be around and more popular than ever, but will now play together for the first time...what a mindfuck! Bring it on!"

"It's about fucking time this happened," says Slayer's Kerry King, "and about time the fans finally get what they want. This is fucking awesome."

Anthrax guitarist Scott Ian agrees, commenting on the enormity of the announcement.

"People have been talking about these four bands playing together since 1984. That's twenty-six years of expectation!! And the thing is, I believe not only will we live up to the expectations, we will shatter them! No other four bands as influential as the four of us have ever done this. Imagine if the Beatles, Stones, the Who and Zeppelin had done shows? Or Sabbath, Priest, Maiden, Motorhead? Well, I may be getting into some rarified air here but as a fan, that's how big I feel this is."

These four legendary acts broke out of the underground thrash movement to dominate the metal world in the 1980s, selling millions of records and packing arenas across the globe. The metal giants have never before all shared the same stage, despite huge demand. But on June 16, 2010, Metallica, Slayer, Megadeth and Anthrax will take to the Sonisphere stage at Bemowo Airport, Poland, to make the dreams of headbangers the world over become a reality. A second Big Four appearance is planned for Sonisphere Czech Republic three days later, with more Sonisphere shows featuring the awesome combo to be announced in the coming days and weeks.

"This is a 'once-in-a-lifetime' opportunity for heavy metal fans to see the four greatest heavy metal bands in American history back together on one stage," concludes Megadeth's Dave Mustaine. "If there are any heads left at the end of this festival that haven't banged, they don't belong there."

Tickets are available from sonispherefestivals.com.