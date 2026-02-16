With over $1,000 off PRS Core guitars and amps, I think I just found the most tempting sale around this Presidents' Day

Okay, so this isn’t technically a Presidents’ Day sale, but with a massive 15% off almost all the Core models and killer amplifiers, this PRS sale is definitely worth shouting about. So, if you’ve been eyeing a seriously high-end axe or amp, now’s your chance to make it happen.

The Core range is the gold standard for PRS. Crafted in the USA with top-tier materials and attention to detail, these are the premium models, featuring icons like the Custom 24 and McCarty. Yes, they come with a serious price tag, but you get the best of the best. Within the Core lineup, you’ll find everything from vintage vibes to cutting-edge modern designs and specialty models.

A few highlights include a whopping $1,027.50 off the 40th Anniversary Custom 24 in icy Sub Zero, $765 off the jaw-dropping PRS Modern Eagle V in stunning Faded Whale Blue, and $723 off the fierce McCarty 594 in Red Tiger

PRS Core Sale: Up to 15% off

PRS is running a can’t-miss deal with a massive 15% off all Core guitars and amps in the US and Canada until March 31. This sale is your chance to grab high-end PRS gear with instant savings. Don’t miss out, this is the perfect moment to level up your rig

Now, the discount applies to in-stock models, so you can walk out with your dream gear today. Just a heads up, though, a few models, like the DGT Semi-Hollow, Chleo Limited Edition, Archon Classic 50 Combo, are excluded, and special orders don’t count.

Thankfully, snagging this deal couldn’t be easier. All you need to do is hit up your local authorized PRS dealer and shop away. There are no promo codes, no paperwork, just instant savings. PRS doesn’t sell direct, but the offer is available at Guitar Center, Musician’s Friend, Sweetwater, and beyond.

Don’t sleep on this, deals like this don’t come around often, well, outside of Black Friday, anyway. You have until March 31 to get involved.