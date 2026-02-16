I didn’t think the Amazon Presidents’ Day sale would be any good for guitarists, but I’m happy to admit I’m wrong – here's 6 stellar savings on great guitar gear, including Boss, Fender, D'Addario, and more

Today is Presidents’ Day, which means an excellent opportunity to save big money on guitar gear. There are loads of sales happening, and while you might not expect that there’s much at Amazon for guitarists, I was quite surprised to see some excellent offerings from big brands there this year .

It’s a mixture of handy accessories like strings and guitar picks, but there are also some select deals on guitars, guitar parts, and some nice guitar pedals if you look hard enough. I’ve looked through all 474 deals (yes, I counted them) and picked out 6 of my top picks for you below.

Save 12% ($14.49) Boss CS-3 Compressor/Sustainer: was $120.99 now $106.50 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ I had the Boss CS-3 Compressor/Sustainer on my pedalboard for years, because it’s a super versatile pedal that can play a multitude of roles. Whether you want to even out your clean arpeggios, squish your tone for those funky clean guitar sounds, enhance the sustain of your guitar amp at lower volumes, or even use it as a clean boost, this utility pedal will br a brilliant addition. It’s currently got $14.49 off the regular price, taking it down to just above the $100 mark.

Save 27% ($156.36) Fender x Hello Kitty Stratocaster: was $579.99 now $423.63 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ Becoming something of an iconic instrument, the Fender x Hello Kitty Stratocaster remains incredibly popular thanks to its combination of cutesy graphics and gnarly single humbucker configuration. Over at Amazon, you can bag this guitar and a soft case with a hefty $156.63 discount, and like many others have done, upgrading the stock humbucker can really take this guitar to the next level.

Save 24% ($6) D'Addario EJ16 3-pack: was $24.99 now $18.99 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ Amazon sales are always the best place to stock up on essentials, and this year for Presidents’ Day, my favorite acoustic guitar strings, the D’Addario EJ16, have got a nice reduction of $6. That works out at each pack costing $6.33, which is an absolute bargain if you’re looking to stock up.

Save 11% ($60.01) Mooer GE1000: was $529 now $468.99 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ Mooer multi-effects pedals have always ranked highly for me, offering excellent value considering the breadth of features and depth of tone on offer. This Mooer GE1000 is reduced by $60.01 in the Amazon Presidents’ Day sale, and with 3rd party impulse response support, stereo outputs, an expression pedal, and a 5” touch screen, it’s a lot of pedal for relatively little money.

Save 38% ($13.40) D'Addario Cellu-Glow: was $35.70 now $22.30 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ If you’re the sort that usually loses their guitar picks, then I’ve got the perfect deal for you. Not only are these guitar picks glow in the dark, making them easy to find in dingy rehearsal rooms or dark venues, but there are a hundred of them for just $22.30, which is incredible value for money. They’re available in multiple gauges and colors, and at $0.22 per pick, this is a deal pretty much any guitar player can benefit from.

Save 35% ($38.59) Fender American Modern Telecaster bridge: was $109.99 now $71.40 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ If, like me, you play a modern-style Telecaster, then this deal on a Fender American Modern Telecaster bridge is a great way to upgrade your guitar for less. It’s available on the gold-plated version and comes with the mounting hardware and wrenches, so you’ll have everything you need to install it. It’s currently got a $38.59 reduction, which is a super saving in the Amazon Presidents’ Day sales.