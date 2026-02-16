I didn’t think the Amazon Presidents’ Day sale would be any good for guitarists, but I’m happy to admit I’m wrong – here's 6 stellar savings on great guitar gear, including Boss, Fender, D'Addario, and more
Amazon doesn’t always have the best deals for guitarists, but there are some great savings on guitar gear this Presidents’ Day
All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox!
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Today is Presidents’ Day, which means an excellent opportunity to save big money on guitar gear. There are loads of sales happening, and while you might not expect that there’s much at Amazon for guitarists, I was quite surprised to see some excellent offerings from big brands there this year.
It’s a mixture of handy accessories like strings and guitar picks, but there are also some select deals on guitars, guitar parts, and some nice guitar pedals if you look hard enough. I’ve looked through all 474 deals (yes, I counted them) and picked out 6 of my top picks for you below.
Read moreRead less▼
I had the Boss CS-3 Compressor/Sustainer on my pedalboard for years, because it’s a super versatile pedal that can play a multitude of roles. Whether you want to even out your clean arpeggios, squish your tone for those funky clean guitar sounds, enhance the sustain of your guitar amp at lower volumes, or even use it as a clean boost, this utility pedal will br a brilliant addition. It’s currently got $14.49 off the regular price, taking it down to just above the $100 mark.
Read moreRead less▼
Becoming something of an iconic instrument, the Fender x Hello Kitty Stratocaster remains incredibly popular thanks to its combination of cutesy graphics and gnarly single humbucker configuration. Over at Amazon, you can bag this guitar and a soft case with a hefty $156.63 discount, and like many others have done, upgrading the stock humbucker can really take this guitar to the next level.
Read moreRead less▼
Amazon sales are always the best place to stock up on essentials, and this year for Presidents’ Day, my favorite acoustic guitar strings, the D’Addario EJ16, have got a nice reduction of $6. That works out at each pack costing $6.33, which is an absolute bargain if you’re looking to stock up.
Read moreRead less▼
Mooer multi-effects pedals have always ranked highly for me, offering excellent value considering the breadth of features and depth of tone on offer. This Mooer GE1000 is reduced by $60.01 in the Amazon Presidents’ Day sale, and with 3rd party impulse response support, stereo outputs, an expression pedal, and a 5” touch screen, it’s a lot of pedal for relatively little money.
Read moreRead less▼
If you’re the sort that usually loses their guitar picks, then I’ve got the perfect deal for you. Not only are these guitar picks glow in the dark, making them easy to find in dingy rehearsal rooms or dark venues, but there are a hundred of them for just $22.30, which is incredible value for money. They’re available in multiple gauges and colors, and at $0.22 per pick, this is a deal pretty much any guitar player can benefit from.
Read moreRead less▼
If, like me, you play a modern-style Telecaster, then this deal on a Fender American Modern Telecaster bridge is a great way to upgrade your guitar for less. It’s available on the gold-plated version and comes with the mounting hardware and wrenches, so you’ll have everything you need to install it. It’s currently got a $38.59 reduction, which is a super saving in the Amazon Presidents’ Day sales.
Shop more Presidents' Day sales
- Fender - save $600 on Vintera II
- Guitar Center - up to 30% off guitars
- Sweetwater - great guitar sale
- Musician’s Friend - up to 60% off gear
- Reverb - new and used up to 67% off
All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox!
Matt is a Junior Deals Writer here at Guitar World. He regularly tests and reviews music gear with a focus on guitars, amps, pedals, modelers, and pretty much anything else guitar-related. Matt worked in music retail for 5 years at Dawsons Music and Northwest Guitars and has written for various music sites including MusicRadar, Guitar Player, Guitar.com, Ultimate Guitar, and Thomann’s t.blog. A regularly gigging guitarist with over 20 years of experience playing live and writing and recording in bands, he's performed everything from jazz to djent, gigging all over the country in more dingy venues than you can shake a drop-tuned guitar at. When not writing articles for Guitar World, you'll find him making a racket with northern noise punks Never Better.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.