Watch Metallica play a surprise club show in San Francisco

Metallica surprised fans with a last-minute hometown show at The Independent in San Francisco last night (September 16).

The metal legends announced via social media that a limited amount of $20 tickets would be available for the 400-capacity show on a first-come, first-serve basis, stating:

“Hey! Gonna let you in on a little secret. We're playing tonight at The Independent in downtown SF. Grab a $20 bill and get your ass to the box office right now! Proof of vaxx is required to get a wristband and it's gonna sell out fast. One ticket per person, cash only!”

The band performed 16 tracks in total for the lucky fans, including a three-song encore of Battery, Fuel and Seek And Destroy.

Metallica recently celebrated the 30th anniversary of The Black Album (releasing a remastered version and the 53-track covers album The Blacklist) but did not draw particularly heavily on the record for the surprise set.

Obviously tickets for the performance sold out within minutes, but the four-piece are scheduled to play some larger hometown shows this December at the Chase Center (on December 17 and 19), as the closing dates of their fall US tour. The band will then head to Europe in summer 2022.

Metallica’s setlist at The Independent, San Francisco - September 16

Whiplash Ride The Lightning The Memory Remains Now That We're Dead Holier Than Thou No Leaf Clover Sad But True Moth Into Flame Fade To Black For Whom The Bell Tolls Creeping Death One Master Of Puppets

Encore:

Battery Fuel Seek & Destroy

The appearance at The Independent follows another recent performance from Metallica on the Live On the Stern Show, with Miley Cyrus, who is one of the artists featured on The Blacklist album.