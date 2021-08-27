Metallica – The guitar power of the Black Album: inside the new issue of Total Guitar

This month, in celebration of 30 years of Metallica's Black Album, we talk to lead guitarist Kirk Hammett about the making of the original record, the gear he used, and Kirk offers up playing tips for some choice cuts. 'The Metallica Blacklist' stars, Cage The Elephant and Rodrigo y Gabriela talk us through their cover versions of 'The Unforgiven' and 'The Struggle Within'.

Plus! Total Guitar reveals a sensational Metallica ‘deepfake’ song, tabbed in full so you can learn some of the band’s trademark guitar techniques.

Features

Samantha Fish:

Her roots are in blues, but Samantha Fish is pushing the boundaries on a new album – with influences ranging from Prince to Fleetwood Mac, and a simpler approach to her songwriting and her gear. As she explains: “It doesn’t always work to have a 10-minute solo in the studio!”

The Vaccines

The two guitarists in The Vaccines make an odd couple. Frontman Justin Young still thinks of himself as “a beginner”, while Freddie Cowan is “a proper gear head” whose homemade pedal is the band’s secret weapon. It’s a strange set-up, but it works...

Icon: Brian Setzer

He's the rockabilly twanger who led the Stray Cats to glory in the 80s, and he's still searching for new sounds – with influences running deep from jazz to Bossa nova. But when Brian Setzer plugs in, he always has one thing on his mind: "You gotta have the rumble!"

Learn To Play

AC/DC – T.N.T.

Bullet For My Valentine – Knives

Newton Faulkner – Teardrop

Green Day – Wake Me Up When September Ends

Reviewed

Fender Noventa Stratocaster & Telecaster

Line 6 POD Go Wireless

EVH 5150 Series Deluxe

Boss HM-2W

Plus!

20 rock licks, Easy rhythm guitar lesson

