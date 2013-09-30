'Metallica Through The Never' Enjoys Best-Ever IMAX Theater Opening for a Concert Film

According to a new report by The Wrap, Through the Never, Metallica's new 3D movie, opened this past weekend (September 27) to an estimated $1.67 million, making it the best opening for a concert film ever at IMAX theaters.

The film, which opened on just over 300 3D IMAX screens, earned an estimated $780,000 on Friday, giving it a per-location average of $5,482. And remember the film will go wide this Friday, October 4, expanding to 650 more theaters.

"We decided we needed to make this unique," guitarist Kirk Hammett told QMI Agency about Through The Never. "So we came up with the concept of having a running narrative in the movie that weaves in and out of the concert footage. We liked that idea enough to tell our managers, 'This is the type of movie we want to make.'"

"I think Metallica fans that are really into action films and movies with a lot of energy are going to be blown away," drummer Lars Ulrich told Revolver. "This is a very unique film. I don’t know what people are going to think of it. I like it. But obviously I’m biased.

"The hardest thing in Hollywood is trying to sell an idea that has no point of reference," Ulrich told the Los Angeles Times. "If you can't sit there and go, 'It's like The Bourne Identity meets Private Ryan meets Star Trek, they just look at you like, 'What are you talking about?'"

The film, which was written and directed by Nimród Antal (Kontroll, Predators), stars Metallica and actor Dane DeHaan, who plays a band crew member who is sent out on an urgent mission while the band is playing a rousing live set in front of a sold-out crowd and unexpectedly finds his world turned completely upside down.

The soundtrack album was released September 24. The two-disc CD came out on the band's own label, Blackened Recordings, also in digital and vinyl formats.