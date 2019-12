There's a new "Megatallica" mashup on the interwebs, and we thought we'd let you know about it!

Below, check out "Welcome My Darkest Hour," a mashup of Megadeth’s "In My Darkest Hour" and Metallica’s "Welcome Home (Sanitarium)." Be sure to tell us what you think in the comments or on Facebook!

For more of this sort of thing, check out the Megatallica Facebook page.