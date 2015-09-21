Metallica's Entire September 19 Rock in Rio Set: Pro-Shot Footage — Video

Thanks to the wonders of YouTube, you can now watch all of Metallica's September 19 show at the Rock In Rio festival in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil, right here, right now.
The pro-shot videos, which you can check out below, feature the band's full set:
- 01. Fuel
- 02. For Whom The Bell Tolls
- 03. Battery
- 04. King Nothing
- 05. Ride The Lightning
- 06. The Unforgiven
- 07. Cyanide
- 08. Wherever I May Roam
- 09. Sad But True
- 10. Turn The Page
- 11. The Frayed Ends Of Sanity
- 12. One
- 13. Master of Puppets
- 14. Fade To Black
- 15. Seek And Destroy
Encore:
16. Whiskey In The Jar
17. Nothing Else Matters
18. Enter Sandman
Enjoy!