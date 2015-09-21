Metallica's Entire September 19 Rock in Rio Set: Pro-Shot Footage — Video

Thanks to the wonders of YouTube, you can now watch all of Metallica's September 19 show at the Rock In Rio festival in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil, right here, right now.

The pro-shot videos, which you can check out below, feature the band's full set:

01. Fuel

02. For Whom The Bell Tolls

03. Battery

04. King Nothing

05. Ride The Lightning

06. The Unforgiven

07. Cyanide

08. Wherever I May Roam

09. Sad But True

10. Turn The Page

11. The Frayed Ends Of Sanity

12. One

13. Master of Puppets

14. Fade To Black

15. Seek And Destroy

Encore:

16. Whiskey In The Jar

17. Nothing Else Matters

18. Enter Sandman

Enjoy!