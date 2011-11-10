Metallica's Kirk Hammett: "We're Rebelling Against the Boundaries Being Put Upon Us"

During their recent first-ever show in Abu Dhabi, Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett took some time to speak with Time Out Dubai about a number of topics.

The interviewer seemed especially interested in how, after so many years, Metallica managed to stay as relevant as ever, to which Kirk responded: "A lot of energy. You know, for us, we're just totally the type of band personality where we want to try new things, different things. We're very curious in a creative way, and all of us share an intellectual curiosity to see what lies just right over that hill, you know, on the other side of the hill, creatively speaking. I think it's really important for our own satisfaction, and for our creative gratification, that we explore different things, and go down different avenues, and try different things musically. We want to experience it all, we want to taste it all, you know? I mean we don't want to be stuck in some corner when there's a huge playing field of things to try, you know what I mean? We don't want to be stuck, I think."

He continued: "I mean, we're very aware that we can get stuck, playing the same kind of music and, you know, it's a very easy and comfortable place to be, in your little corner. But I think for us, we've always been about searching and actually rebelling. It's kind of like we're rebelling against the boundaries that are being put upon us. I totally see it that way, our fans would just like to keep us in our cage, but we refuse."

You can read the full interview here, and speaking of trying out new things, Lulu is out now.