Michael Kelly Guitars adds a Ziricote-topped model to its dual pickup system-equipped Hybrid Special series

Michael Kelly Guitars has expanded its Hybrid Special acoustic-electric guitar series with a brand-new Ziricote-topped model.

Choice among its features are two independent pickup systems: one Fishman under-saddle pickup with a Fishman Powerchip preamp, and two custom-voiced coil-splittable Rockfield SWC humbuckers.

These systems are blended when the guitar is plugged in with a standard cable – though a three-way selector switch allows the player to choose between humbuckers, acoustic or blended – but can be sent to different outputs using a Y-cable.

Construction-wise, the Hybrid Special Ziricote features a semi-hollow mahogany body with a five-ply black and white binding, a modern C-shaped set mahogany neck with a single-ply white binding and a 22-fret pau ferro fingerboard.

Other features include chrome hardware, mother of pearl block inlays, a synthetic graphite nut and Grover tuners.

The Hybrid Special Ziricote is available now for $799.99. For more information, head over to Michael Kelly Guitars.