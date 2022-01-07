Symphony X guitarist Michael Romeo announces new solo album, War of the Worlds, Pt. 2, premieres anthemic lead single, Divide & Conquer

Symphony X guitarist Michael Romeo has announced a new solo album, War of the Worlds, Pt. 2.

The sequel to 2018's War of the Worlds, Pt. 1, the album will – like its predecessor – feature bassist John DeServio and drummer John Macaluso, with the new addition of vocalist Dino Jelusick. It's set for a March 25 release via InsideOut Music.

With news of the album came the release of its first single, the appropriately epic Divide & Conquer.

Powered by an enthralling mix of pummeling riffage and soaring vocals from Jelusick, Divide & Conquer is topped off with an electrifying solo that – with tapping, impossibly fast picking runs and cinematic melodic motifs – shows that Romeo has plenty of versatility and ingenuity to match his speed and technical skill as a guitarist.

The song is a heck of a mission statement for the album, and you can check out its Wayne Joyner-directed music video below.

"I'm really excited to finally release War of the Worlds, Pt. 2," Romeo said in a press release. "After many delays, lockdowns and new variants, it looks like things are getting back on track."

“It takes the first record deeper into the journey," Romeo elaborated. "It’s H.G. Wells with modern-day sci-fi, and there’s a lot of super-heavy cinematic music and, obviously, lots of guitars. Put it on and forget where you are. Let’s go somewhere else. The real world will still be here.”

You can check out War of the Worlds, Pt. 2's cover art and track list below. To preorder the album, head on over to Michael Romeo's website.

(Image credit: InsideOut Music)

Michael Romeo – War of the Worlds, Pt. 2

1. Introduction - Part II

2. Divide & Conquer

3. Destroyer

4. Metamorphosis

5. Mothership

6. Just Before the Dawn

7. Hybrids

8. Hunted

9. Maschinenmensch

10. Parasite

11. Brave New World (Outro)

Bonus Tracks:

12. The Perfect Weapon

13. Alien DeathRay