Michael Schenker Fest Kick Off New North American Tour

By

The former Scorpions and U.F.O. guitarist has also released a lyric video for “The Girl With the Stars in Her Eyes.”

Michael Schenker Fest kicked off a new leg of their North American tour last night at the Whisky a Go Go in Los Angeles. The run continues through May 18 in Austin, Texas.

Today, the band also released a lyric video for the song “The Girl With the Stars in Her Eyes,” from their 2018 debut album, Resurrection. You can check it out above.

Joining guitarist Michael Schenker onstage for this leg of dates will be Michael Schenker Group singers Gary Barden, Graham Bonnet and Robin McAuley, as well as Doogie White of Schenker’s Temple of Rock, Chris Glen (bass) and Steve Mann (guitar/keys) and former Michael Schenker Group drummer Bodo Schopf. You can see the full tour itinerary below.

For more information, head to MichaelSchenkerFest.com.

Michael Schenker Fest North American tour dates:

4/16/2019  Whisky A Go Go - West Hollywood, CA

4/17/2019  Whisky A Go Go - West Hollywood, CA

4/19/2019  Palace of Fine Arts - San Francisco, CA

4/20/2019  Ace of Spades - Sacramento, CA

4/21/2019  Revolution Hall - Portland, OR

4/22/2019  Vogue Theatre - Vancouver, BC

4/24/2019  The Palace formerly Flames Central – Calgary, AB CANADA

4/27/2019  Gothic Theatre - Englewood, CO       

4/28/2019  The Truman - Kansas City, MO

4/30/2019  Bourbon Hall -  St Louisville, KY

5/03/2019  The Pabst Theater - Milwaukee, WI

5/04/2019  Concord Music Hall – Chicago, IL

5/05/2019  Lafayette Theater - Lafayette, IN

5/07/2019  Danforth Music Hall - Toronto, ON

5/09/2019  The Egg - Albany, NY

5/10/2019  The Palladium - Worcester, MA

5/11/2019  Irving Plaza – New York City, NY         

5/12/2019  The Space at Westbury - Westbury, NY

5/14/2019  Ram's Head Live 20 Market Place Baltimore, MD       

5/15/2019  The National – Richmond, VA

5/16/2019  Variety Playhouse – Atlanta, GA

5/18/2019  Empire Garage – Austin, TX