Michael Schenker Fest Kick Off New North American Tour

Michael Schenker Fest kicked off a new leg of their North American tour last night at the Whisky a Go Go in Los Angeles. The run continues through May 18 in Austin, Texas.

Today, the band also released a lyric video for the song “The Girl With the Stars in Her Eyes,” from their 2018 debut album, Resurrection. You can check it out above.

Joining guitarist Michael Schenker onstage for this leg of dates will be Michael Schenker Group singers Gary Barden, Graham Bonnet and Robin McAuley, as well as Doogie White of Schenker’s Temple of Rock, Chris Glen (bass) and Steve Mann (guitar/keys) and former Michael Schenker Group drummer Bodo Schopf. You can see the full tour itinerary below.

For more information, head to MichaelSchenkerFest.com.

Michael Schenker Fest North American tour dates:

4/16/2019 Whisky A Go Go - West Hollywood, CA

4/17/2019 Whisky A Go Go - West Hollywood, CA

4/19/2019 Palace of Fine Arts - San Francisco, CA

4/20/2019 Ace of Spades - Sacramento, CA

4/21/2019 Revolution Hall - Portland, OR

4/22/2019 Vogue Theatre - Vancouver, BC

4/24/2019 The Palace formerly Flames Central – Calgary, AB CANADA

4/27/2019 Gothic Theatre - Englewood, CO

4/28/2019 The Truman - Kansas City, MO

4/30/2019 Bourbon Hall - St Louisville, KY

5/03/2019 The Pabst Theater - Milwaukee, WI

5/04/2019 Concord Music Hall – Chicago, IL

5/05/2019 Lafayette Theater - Lafayette, IN

5/07/2019 Danforth Music Hall - Toronto, ON

5/09/2019 The Egg - Albany, NY

5/10/2019 The Palladium - Worcester, MA

5/11/2019 Irving Plaza – New York City, NY

5/12/2019 The Space at Westbury - Westbury, NY

5/14/2019 Ram's Head Live 20 Market Place Baltimore, MD

5/15/2019 The National – Richmond, VA

5/16/2019 Variety Playhouse – Atlanta, GA

5/18/2019 Empire Garage – Austin, TX