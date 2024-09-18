“John was goofy, gawky, and really tasty. I took him on the road, and he would steal the show every night”: Michelle Malone on John Mayer's early days and how she ended up becoming his mentor

The Southern rock and Americana veteran gave Mayer the chance to feature on her record and introduced him to her audience before he got his big break

Left-Michelle Malone of Michelle Malone&#039;s Canyonland performs at MadLife Stage &amp; Studios on June 15, 2023 in Woodstock, Georgia; Right-Singer &amp; songwriter John Mayer performs at Bridgestone Arena on March 24, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee
(Image credit: Left-R. Diamond/Getty Images; Right-Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Michelle Malone is a bona fide guitar veteran. Having released a multitude of albums since the '80s, shared stages with Gregg Allman, Sugarland's Kristian Bush and Jennifer Nettles, and Brandi Carlile, and reinvented herself by creating her own mix of Southern rock, Americana, and blues, Malone has her fair share of stories from the road, including her role as a mentor to John Mayer.

“He moved to Atlanta and started showing up at my gigs begging to sit in, so I finally let him," she recalls in a new Guitar World interview.

Janelle Borg
Janelle Borg

Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.