Mick Fleetwood open to Fleetwood Mac reunion for farewell tour after building bridges with Lindsey Buckingham

Three years on from Lindsey Buckingham’s public split from Fleetwood Mac, and only 12 months on from Mick Fleetwood’s comments that the two would never reunite, the bandmates have now seemingly reconciled, with Fleetwood voicing his desire to get the band back together for a farewell tour.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Fleetwood revealed he has built bridges with Buckingham, saying that the two have been speaking more following the death of founding member and electric guitar legend Peter Green.

Said Fleetwood, “I’ve really enjoyed being reconnected with Lindsey, which has been gracious and open. Both of us have been beautifully honest about who we are and how we got to where we are.”

He continued, “I look at Fleetwood as a huge family. Lindsey’s position in Fleetwood Mac will, for obvious reasons, never be forgotten, as it should never be forgotten.”

When quizzed about the future of the group, the Fleetwood Mac drummer refused to rule out the possibility of a reunion in the near future, and voiced his desire for an eventual farewell tour.

“My vision of things in the future is really far-reaching. Would I love to think that [a reunion] could happen? Yeah. I’d love to think that all of us could be healed, and also respect the people who are in the band, Neil Finn and Michael Campbell,” explains Mick.

He went on to explain, “I think the vision for me, and I think it would be hugely appropriate, is that we actually say, “this is goodbye”, and go out and actually do that. That has always been my vision and I am flatly confident that we can do that. We owe it to the fans.”

When addressing the possibility of Buckingham rejoining the band, Fleetwood pointed out the potential problems that the strained relationship between Lindsey and Stevie Nicks would cause.

“I can’t speak for the dynamic between Stevie and him,” offers Fleetwood. “I don’t even need to protect it. It’s so known that they are chalk and cheese in so many ways, and yet not.”

Despite this sticking point, Fleetwood is appreciative of his and Buckingham’s newly reconciled friendship, and plans to make the most of it when normality is restored.

“I know for a fact that I intend to make music and play again with Lindsey,” admitted Fleetwood. “I would love that.”