Microwave's Nathan Hardy delivers furious drop-tuned riffs and grungy arpeggios in this exclusive playthrough

Early 2020 saw Atlanta, Georgia rockers Microwave commencing their country-spanning North American tour in support of their latest record, Death is a Warm Blanket. Unfortunately, the coronavirus pandemic put a spanner in the works, forcing them to cancel or postpone all the dates on the tour.

However, lead singer and guitarist Nathan Hardy has very kindly filmed an exclusive playthrough for Guitar World of the album's second track, Float to the Top. The drop-C#-tuned monster summarizes the feel of the album well, with driving powerchords one minute and grunge-infused arpeggios the next.

Hardy plays a Fender Stratocaster electric guitar running through a considerably impressive pedalboard - which consists of a Gamechanger Plasma drive, Electro-Harmonix Bad Stone phase shifter, Ibanez Tube Screamer Mini and DigiTech Whammy, to name a few.

Microwave's Death is a Warm Blanket is available now via Pure Noise Records.