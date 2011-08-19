Misfits' Jerry Only on Reuniting with Danzig: " If Glenn Went and Got Baptized Again, Maybe We Could Talk"

Misfits are set to release their first album since 2003's Project 1950 this October. Titled The Devil's Rain, bassist -- and only remaining original member -- Jerry Only calls the album "probably one the more classic-sounding Misfits records."

Only recently spoke to Rolling Stone about the new Misfits album, and whether or not he'll ever reunite with Danzig. You can check out an excerpt from the chat below:

On The Devil's Rain being called " the debut album from the legendary Misfits of this decade" : "There's a whole brand new monster we created here for this, and I'll be honest with you – I'm more proud of this than anything I've ever done. To me, this is my finest moment."

One if he would ever reunite with Glenn Danzig: "I would say that if Glenn went and got baptized again, maybe we could talk. The thing is, I know Glenn, and he's very much about what he's doing. I've seen that. And me, I'm very much about what I'm doing, and I wouldn't want to – I don't want to say the words "watered down" – but I wouldn't want to take away from the enthusiasm that we're running on with these new projects. These new projects are, in my opinion, a pinpoint on a laser beam of Misfits thought."

"Doing it with Glenn may work on a short-term basis. I could see us getting together and lining up a bunch of big festivals and a bunch of big shows. But then, when you think about it, where would it leave you when you're done?"

