Jerry Miller, influential Moby Grape guitarist who Eric Clapton called the “best guitar player in the world”, has died aged 81

Jerry Miller was friends with Jimi Hendrix, inspired Led Zeppelin and was a trailblazing player in San Francisco's thriving '60s music scene

Former Moby Grape Guitarist Performs As The Jerry Miller Band, Summer Of Love Festival, Monterey Pop Festival, California
Jerry Miller, Moby Grape co-founder and guitarist and one of the most influential guitarists in San Francisco's ’60s music scene, died Sunday at age 81 in Tacoma, Washington.

His grandson, Cody, confirmed the news to Rolling Stone after reporter Eric Brenner first broke the news on the Moby Grape Facebook fan page. No immediate cause of death was given.

