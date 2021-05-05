Modest Mouse return with first new album in six years, The Golden Casket

Modest Mouse will release a new album, The Golden Casket, on June 25, via Epic Records. The new effort is the Isaac Brock-led band’s first in six years, and seventh full-length overall.

You can listen to the first single, the jaunty We Are Between, above.

(Image credit: Epic Records)

The Golden Casket was produced by Dave Sardy and Jacknife Lee in Los Angeles and in Modest Mouse’s studio in Portland.

According to the band, the album “hovers in the liminal space between raw punk power and experimental studio science, with Brock exploring themes ranging from the degradation of our psychic landscapes and invisible technology, to fatherhood.”

You can pre-order/pre-save The Golden Casket here.