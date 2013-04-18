Moniker Launches Kickstarter Campaign to Create Line of Customizable, Environmentally Friendly Guitars

Last year, Austin-based Moniker Guitars started building affordable, fully customizable electric guitars.

With response greater than their original projections, the demand for a line of semi-hollowbody guitars grew, and owners Kevin Tully and Dave Barry decided to crowdsource the expansion to Kickstarter.

You can check out their Kickstarter campaign right here.

“As a custom guitar company, it’s important to listen to what the customer wants and we’re constantly challenged by their requests,” Tully said. “Being such a young venture, asking our customers to invest in the semi-hollow bodies with us was the only way we saw making them possible.”

From the beginning, Moniker has differentiated itself from other custom electric guitar manufacturers by offering a fully interactive website with the ability to customize any element of the guitar, providing a faster turnaround time — about six weeks — compared to the months it typically takes at other shops and keeping the price points affordable.

In addition to the partnership they’ve created with Seymour Duncan pickups, they’re also one of the first US companies to utilize Houston-based PPG Envirobase paints, an environmentally safe water-based paint that contains extremely low VOC levels and quick dry time — the same brand adopted by Lamborghini and Ferrari.

“In many ways we run our company like a band,” Barry said. “We are constantly being creative, honing our craft and trying to get in front of as many people as possible; at the moment we may be the opener, but we’re hoping to create something that will eventually land us a headlining gig.”

Check out Moniker's Kickstarter campaign here, and visit their official website here.