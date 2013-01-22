Moody Blues Guitarist Justin Hayward to Release New Album, 'Spirits of the Western Sky'

Moody Blues lead guitarist, singer and songwriter Justin Hayward will release a new solo album, Spirits Of The Western Sky, on February 26 through Eagle Records.

The new album, which was recorded in Genoa, Italy, and Nashville, will be Hayward’s first solo album since 1996’s The View From The Hill. The album promises plenty of Hayward's trademark guitar and vocals, plus three country- and bluegrass-influenced songs.

It also features orchestrations by Academy Award-winning composer Anne Dudley.

[[ Keep up with Guitar World's NAMM 2013 coverage right here! ]]

“Anne is one of the true greats, in the same rarefied class of orchestrators as Peter Knight, who was such an inspiration in my early Moody Blues days," Hayward said. "I’ve worked with Anne on different projects over the years, and it’s always a joy. I also co-wrote a song with my friend Kenny Loggins. He and I were on the road and staying in the same hotel. We had a great day playing guitar together and we came up with "On The Road To Love." Kenny plays and sings on the track with me."

For more about Hayward, check out his official website.

Spirits Of The Western Sky track listing: