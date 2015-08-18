Video Finds: Mike Dawes "The Impossible"

Some folks just know how to do amazing things with their instruments. Take Mike Dawes for example. He slaps, taps and caresses his way to brilliance in his video performance of "The Impossible." The song, from his album What Just Happened?, showcases this performer's innate melodic instinct.

Hailing from the UK, Dawes tours Europe extensively and is currently gracing Canada with his talents. Dawes has recorded with and sessioned for multiple grammy award-wining artists, appeared on film soundtracks, TV adverts and achieved viral YouTube hits in the millions.

Additionally, Mike currently tours as Justin Hayward's lead guitar player, performing Moody Blues classics throughout the USA.

Check out "The Impossible."

More about Dawes at http://mikedawes.co.uk