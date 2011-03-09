More New Releases Coming from the Jimi Hendrix Catalog Project

Experience Hendrix LLC and Legacy Recordings proudly announce the third wave of releases in the Jimi Hendrix Catalog Project, which will be available everywhere on Tuesday, April 12th. The next round of titles will include the first Legacy edition of Power Of Soul: A Tribute to Jimi Hendrix, an all-star celebration bringing together 16 performances of best-loved tracks from the Hendrix songbook, performed by a "who's who" of classic and contemporary musicians.

The third wave of Legacy Hendrix reissues offers the definitive edition of the career-spanning, posthumous album South Saturn Delta, a deluxe DVD edition of Jimi Hendrix: Band of Gypsys (Live at Fillmore East) and "Fire" coupled with "Touch You"—a limited edition single available on 7" vinyl and CD (with a third unreleased track) in celebration of Record Store Day on Saturday, April 16.

"Fire" c/w "Touch You" (7" vinyl-single and CD-single) The limited edition Jimi Hendrix Experience 7" vinyl-single includes an unreleased alternate recording of "Fire" (taken from the West Coast Seattle Boy box set) coupled with "Touch You," a previously unreleased track recorded at London's Olympic Studios on December 20, 1967. The CD version of the single includes a third rare track, "Cat Talking To Me," recorded in June 1967.

Power Of Soul: A Tribute to Jimi Hendrix (CD) The first Hendrix tribute album to be curated under the auspices of Experience Hendrix LLC, Power Of Soul includes interpretations of the master by Musiq Soulchild ("Are You Experienced?"), Santana ("Spanish Castle Magic"), Prince ("Purple House"), Sting ("The Wind Cries Mary"), Earth, Wind & Fire ("Voodoo Child (Slight Return)"), Bootsy Collins ("Power Of Soul"), Eric Clapton ("Burning of the Midnight Lamp"), Lenny Kravitz ("Have You Ever Been To (Electric Ladyland)"), Devoted Spirits ("Who Knows"), Robert Randolph ("Purple Haze"), Chaka Khan & Kenny Olson ("Little Wing"), Sounds of Blackness ("Castles Made of Sand"), Eric Gales ("May This Be Love"), Cee Lo Green ("Foxey Lady"), John Lee Hooker ("Red House") and Stevie Ray Vaughan & Double Trouble ("Little Wing/3rd Stone From The Sun" (live)).

A special CD-single comprised of three tracks—"Foxey Lady" (Cee Lo Green) and "Spanish Castle Magic" (Carlos Santana), coupled with a previously unreleased version of “Purple Haze” by Robert Randolph & The Slide Brothers recorded live at Atlanta’s Fox Theater during last year’s Experience Hendrix tour—will also be available April 12th in conjunction with Record Store Day.

South Saturn Delta (CD and 12" vinyl) Originally released in 1997, South Saturn Delta is a collection encompassing every incarnation of Jimi Hendrix's recording career, including both versions of the Jimi Hendrix Experience, his expanded Woodstock ensemble Gypsy Sun & Rainbows and the Band of Gypsys. The album brings together 15 distinct studio performances and 65 minutes of rare and previously unreleased music. Alongside lost gems such as "Tax Free," "Look Over Yonder," and "Pali Gap," stands previously unreleased recordings, including "Here He Comes (Lover Man)," "Message To The Universe" and "Midnight Lightning." From demo recordings to finished masters, the guitarist’s wide embrace of blues, ballads, rock, R&B and jazz is celebrated throughout the album which includes a 24-page, full color booklet with rare photos, credits and comprehensive liner notes.

Providing new insights into Hendrix’s creative process and unique approach to recording, South Saturn Delta showcases the development of signature songs like "Little Wing," "All Along The Watchtower" and "Angel," while "Power of Soul" and the jazz-influenced title track, among others, represent the guitarist’s tantalizing first forays beyond the frontiers of jazz and funk.

In addition, South Saturn Delta will be available in a limited, double 12" vinyl edition.

Jimi Hendrix: Band of Gypsys (Live At Fillmore East) (DVD) Winner of the Grammy award for Best Long Form Music Video (1999), the Jimi Hendrix: Band of Gypsys (Live At Fillmore East) DVD includes an 83 minute documentary tracing the revolutionary impact Hendrix's Band Of Gypsys had on rock, R&B and funk. The story of this groundbreaking music is told in interviews with Jimi and, for the first time, all four of his band mates: Mitch Mitchell, Noel Redding, Billy Cox and Buddy Miles. Also contributing are Lenny Kravitz, Vernon Reid and Slash.

Jimi Hendrix: Band Of Gypsys (Live At Fillmore East) features the only known footage of the group in concert, including Jimi's stunning and devastating performance of "Machine Gun." In addition to the documentary footage, the new Legacy edition premieres exclusive bonus material not found on previous versions, including black & white video footage as well as stereo and 5.1 surround sound mixes of the group's historic Fillmore East performance on New Year's Day 1970. The bonus footage includes a killer "Foxey Lady" and rarely-performed live versions of "Power Of Soul," "Stepping Stone" and "Who Knows."