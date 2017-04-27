The Most Savage Guitar Jokes Ever

Every now and then, we guitar players should laugh at ourselves. After all, there’s nothing worse than annoying guitar players who think they know everything.

Some of the best guitar players in the world, such as Guthrie Govan, John Petrucci, Charlie Hunter, Andy Wood and others are also the most laid-back people, and that personality trait translates directly to their mastery of the guitar.

No matter what your goals are as a musician, try to remember to take breaks and let some steam off now and then, and don’t confuse humility with weakness. Also, don’t confuse a guitar player with a bucket of poop.