Motörhead Introduce Their Own Beer, Bastards Lager

Remember last year when Motörhead launched their own wine, Motörhead Shiraz?

Well, the metal icons are expanding their boozy empire.

According to the band's official website, Motörhead are now offering their own beer, Bastards Lager.

“Motörhead Bastards Lager is a beer with a lot of attitude -– making it the perfect thirst-quencher at the summer’s festivals or on the beach with a Motörhead track coming through your headphones at high volume," reads a message on the website. "A recommendation is to drink Bastards Lager well-chilled together with juicy, freshly-grilled burgers on a summer’s evening. The Bastards bottle is easily recognizable, adorned as it is with the Motörhead logo.”

Bastards Lager is brewed by Krönleins, a Swedish brewery, and can be bought via the Swedish state liquor shop, SystembolagetM. At the moment, the beer is available only to the Swedish market.