Motörhead to Release New Album, 'Aftershock,' October 22

Motörhead have announced a new studio album, Aftershock. The disc — the band's 21st full-length studio effort — will be released October 22.

The album, which was recorded at NRG Studios in North Hollywood, features smoky biker bar blues (“Dust And Glass”), the pogo-powered punk-spiked stab of “Queen Of The Damned” and the steamy, humid, mournful “Lost Woman Blues.” Check out the complete track listing below.

“Steal it if you must, buy it if you can!” says Lemmy.

Guitarist Phil Campbell adds: “I really think the variation on the album shows that we’ve dug deep and produced some of our best work for a long time.”

“It is,” adds Mikkey Dee, “a really, really strong Motörhead album, one that really does define everything this band stands for.”

Aftershock will be available in four different formats: CD (limited-edition digipack), CD (jewel case), vinyl (gatefold, 180-gram single LP) and digitally.

The limited-edition digipack is available for pre-order at Amazon. You also can pre-order the regular CD at Amazon, as well as the gatefold, 180-gram single-LP vinyl edition.

Aftershock Track Listing: