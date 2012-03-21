Motley Crue and Kiss Announce Co-Headlining U.S. Tour

Last night at around 5:30 p.m. EST, Kiss and Motley Crue officially announced that they would be embarking on a massive co-headlining North American tour.

"The Tour," as it has been simply titled, kicks off July 20 in Bristow, Virginia, and will see Kiss closing each night. The full list of dates can be found below, and you can also watch the official press conference video below the dates.

"Growing up, I had a Kiss poster, Aerosmith poster and Sweet on the wall," said Motley bassist Nikki Sixx during the press conference, "and for me to go out and do this together, it's an honor."

“It’s going to be really cool because Kiss is bringing their full stage show, and Motley will be bringing our full stage show so you are going to see two huge headliners at the same time," said Motley Crue's Vince Neil, speaking to the Las Vegas Sun last week. "It’s going to be one of the biggest tours of the summer, if not the biggest."

Kiss just finished work on their new album, Monster, which is expected to be released sometime this summer. Meanwhile, Motley Crue recently entered the studio to begin recording new music, although no official plans have been announced. Maybe today's press conference will clue us in.

Kiss and Motley Crue 2012 Tour Dates