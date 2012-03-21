Motley Crue and Kiss Announce Co-Headlining U.S. Tour

Last night at around 5:30 p.m. EST, Kiss and Motley Crue officially announced that they would be embarking on a massive co-headlining North American tour.
"The Tour," as it has been simply titled, kicks off July 20 in Bristow, Virginia, and will see Kiss closing each night. The full list of dates can be found below, and you can also watch the official press conference video below the dates.
"Growing up, I had a Kiss poster, Aerosmith poster and Sweet on the wall," said Motley bassist Nikki Sixx during the press conference, "and for me to go out and do this together, it's an honor."
“It’s going to be really cool because Kiss is bringing their full stage show, and Motley will be bringing our full stage show so you are going to see two huge headliners at the same time," said Motley Crue's Vince Neil, speaking to the Las Vegas Sun last week. "It’s going to be one of the biggest tours of the summer, if not the biggest."
Kiss just finished work on their new album, Monster, which is expected to be released sometime this summer. Meanwhile, Motley Crue recently entered the studio to begin recording new music, although no official plans have been announced. Maybe today's press conference will clue us in.
Kiss and Motley Crue 2012 Tour Dates
- Jul. 20 - Jiffy Lube Live - Bristow, VA
- Jul. 21 - Farm Bureau Live - Virginia Beach, VA
- Jul. 22 - Time Warner Cable Music Pavilion - Raleigh, NC
- Jul. 24 - Aaron's Amphitheater at Lakewood - Atlanta, GA
- Jul. 25 - Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre - Charlotte, NC
- Jul. 27 - Cruzan Amphitheatre - West Palm Beach, FL
- Jul. 28 - 1-800-ASK-GARY Amphitheater - Tampa, FL
- Jul. 31 - Oak Mountain Amphitheatre - Pelham, A\L
- Aug. 03 - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion - Woodlands, TX
- Aug. 04 - Gexa Energy Paviliion - Dallas, TX
- Aug. 07 - Hard Rock Casino Presents: The Pavilion - Albuquerque, NM
- Aug. 08 - Comfort Dental Amphitheater - Englewood, CO
- Aug. 10 - Ashley Furniture Home Store Pavilion - Phoenix, AZ
- Aug. 11 - Mandalay Bay Arena - Las Vegas, NV
- Aug. 12 - Cricket Wireless Amphitheatre - Chula Vista, CA
- Aug. 14 - Verizon Wireless Amphitheater - Irvine, CA
- Aug. 16 - Sleep Train Pavilion - Concord, MA
- Aug. 18 - White River Amphitheatre - Auburn, WA
- Aug. 19 - Sleep Country Amphitheater - Ridgefield, CT
- Aug. 24 - Rock Jam - Grand Junction, CO
- Aug. 26 - BOK Center - Tulsa, OK
- Aug. 27 - Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre - Maryland Heights, MO
- Aug. 29 - Minnesota State Fair - Minneapolis, MN
- Aug. 31 - Riverbend Music Center - Cincinnati, OH
- Sep. 01 - Klipsch Music Center - Noblesville, IN
- Sep. 02 - First Niagara Pavilion - Burgettstown, PA
- Sep. 04 - Bridgestone Arena - Nashville, TN
- Sep. 05 - DTE Energy Music Theatre - Clarkston, MI
- Sep. 07 - First Midwest Bank Amphitheatre - Tinley Park, IL
- Sep. 08 - Alpine Valley Music Theater - East Troy, MI
- Sep. 11 - Allegan County Fair - Allegan, MI
- Sep. 12 - Blossom Music Center - Cuyahoga Falls, OH
- Sep. 13 - Molson Amphitheatre - Toronto, ON
- Sep. 15 - Darien Lake PAC - Darien Lake, NY
- Sep. 16 - Comcast Center - Mansfield, MA
- Sep. 18 - Toyota Pavilion - Scranton, PA
- Sep. 19 - Susquehanna Bank Center - Camden, NJ
- Sep. 21 - PNC Bank Arts Center - Holmdel, NJ
- Sep. 22 - Nikon at Jones Beach - Wantagh, NY
- Sep. 23 - Comcast Theater - Hartford, CT