Motley Crue Guitarist Mick Mars Gives Update on New Album, 'The Dirt' Movie

It's been over ten years now since Motley Crue's infamous autobiography The Dirt: Confessions of the World's Most Notorious Rock Band was released, and it seems like just as long that we've been hearing about a possible film adaption.

Taking all of the false starts and rumors into account, Mick Mars does at least sound hopeful on the film happening sometime in the next couple of years.

"We’re working on it, and I believe we have the producers lined up," Mars recently told Gibson.com. "The directors I met with a month or so ago, and they’re all really cool people, and they get it. They understand what rock and roll is about. When I talked to them, I went, “This isn’t all fun and games and fluffy stuff. This is the real deal... ” That’s the realism of how rock and roll really is. So far, these directors really get it, and the producers also really like the idea. I’d give it a 99 percent chance of happening, along with a new record."

You can read more here.

As previously reported, Motley bassist Nikki Sixx and drummer Tommy Lee had both revealed via Twitter that the band were writing new material during their Las Vegas residency.