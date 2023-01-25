Nikki Sixx says first Mötley Crüe rehearsal with John 5 was “f***ing epic”

Nikki Sixx took to social media yesterday (January 24) to update fans on Mötley Crüe’s first rehearsal with John 5 yesterday, deeming the experience “fucking epic.”

Writing on Twitter, Sixx said: “Well that was fucking epic. @john5guitarist walks into rehearsal and we just rip the set from top to bottom seamlessly. 🤘🏽 That took 90 minute’s and then the next few hours we just laughed and told dumb rockstar war stories…”

The smart money was on just that happening. John 5 has a long-running love affair with Mötley Crüe’s music and contributed three original tracks to the group’s recent biopic, The Dirt.

Indeed, even back in November last year, Nickelback’s Chad Kroeger was telling people he’d personally heard John 5 play “every single Mötley Crüe riff that's ever been written and recorded – flawlessly.”

Mötley Crüe have long stood by the choice of John 5 as a worthy onstage replacement after Mick Mars announced his retirement from touring. At the time of the announcement, Sixx said: “He checks all the boxes. He's an insane player. Has respect for our music, is funny as fuck and has history with us…”

It’s a good thing John 5 has done his homework, as the band will launch their world tour with Def Leppard in a matter of weeks, kicking things off in Mexico City on February 18.

