Motorhead Officially Added to 2012 Mayhem Festival Line-Up

Metal legends Motorhead have officially been added to the lineup for the 2012 Rockstar Energy Drink Mayhem Festival.

Lemmy and co. will be appearing on the festival's main stage, which already features Slipknot and Slayer.

"Well, we're used to mayhem in this band," said Kilmister, "so it's kind of a family tradition! Bring it!"

The main stage of this year's Mayhem Festival will also feature a rotating line-up featuring some of metal's hottest acts, including The Devil Wears Prada, Asking Alexandria and As I Lay Dying. The acts from that group not appearing on the mainstage will be on the Jagermeister stage, which will be headlined by Anthrax.

Also on the Jagermeister stage will be Whitechapel and High on Fire.

2012 Rockstar Energy Drink Mayhem Festival Tour Dates