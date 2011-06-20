Mr. Big to Tour US with Original Lineup

Coming off a successful overseas trek, the original lineup of Mr. Big -- vocalist Eric Martin, guitarist Paul Gilbert, bassist Billy Sheehan and drummer Pat Torpey -- will be touring the United States in support of their latest album, What If...

The tour, which begins in San Diego on July 30, marks the first time in almost 13 years that the original lineup has toured the U.S.

The next single from What If..., "American Beauty," will debut on radio in July in support of the tour.

Mr. Big US Tour dates:

July

30 - San Diego, CA - 4th & B

31 - Agoura Hills, CA - The Canyon Club

August

2 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theatre

4 - Santa Ana, CA - Galaxy Theatre

5 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore

6 - Modesto, CA - Xclamation Festival

8 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

9 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall

12 - Chicago, IL - House Of Blues

13 - Columbus, OH - Al Rosa Villa

16 - Pittsburgh, PA - Trib Total Media Amphitheater

17 - Cleveland, OH - House Of Blues

19 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom

20 - Detroit, MI - Harpo's

23 - New York, NY - BB King's

24 - Foxborough, MA - Showcase Live

26 - N. Myrtle Beach, SC - House Of Blues

27 - Lake Buena Vista, FL - House Of Blues

30 - Houston, TX - House Of Blues

31 - Dallas, TX - House Of Blues