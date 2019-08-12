Mr Black shifts expectations with Mini Octaves pedal

Mr Black has announced the latest stompbox to join its rapidly expanding roster of mini pedals, with the arrival of the Mini Octaves.

The Octaves Polyphonic Octave Generator - are they even allowed to call it that?! - sets out to do things a little differently to its obvious point of comparison.

While it offers both octave-up and octave-down tones - like Electro-Harmonix’s Nano POG - it combines that with a subtle vibrato, which aims to offset the sometimes synthetic nature of pitch-shifted signals.

12 o’clock on the sub, root and upper controls offers unity gain, with no signal at full counter-clockwise, and a handy +3dB boost when fully clockwise.

Like Mr Black’s other mini pedals - the Mini Reverb and Mini Chorus - the Mini Octaves is handmade in Portland, Oregon, and available now for $99 from Mr Black Pedals.